Archibald welcomes support for Professor Colin Harvey

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed support for Professor Colin Harvey from Queen’s University. She also called on the university to acknowledge that permission was granted to use the university’s logo on published documents.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Ongoing threats and abuse towards Professor Colin Harvey are dangerous, outrageous and an attack on academic freedom and expression.

“Everyone has the right to have their say on the constitutional future of our island without fear of intimidation.

“We note public support for Professor Harvey from Queen’s University. That is welcome and I call on the university to publicly acknowledge permission to use the university logo on publications by Professor Harvey was sought and granted.

“Attempts to suppress an informed discussion about the future through academic debate is an attack on democracy and freedom of expression and I call on the leadership of political unionism to defend the rights of academics to publish their opinion free from threat and intimidation.”