Attacks on Queen’s academic lawyer must stop - O’Neill

Speaking on the sustained attacks by the DUP against eminent academic lawyer, Professor Colin Harvey, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill MLA said:

“The academic credibility of local academics teaching at Queen's University who are engaged in research around Brexit and exploring constitutional futures, have wrongly come under attack from senior DUP politicians, and some loyalists.

“Most notable has been the sustained and deplorable attacks directed towards the head of the Queen's human rights centre, Professor Colin Harvey.

“As far back as 2019 the graduate body at Queen's University itself unanimously passed a motion condemning these attacks on university staff, and supporting their academic freedom without fear of placing themselves in jeopardy.

“Three years on we now have the United Nations speaking out against these attacks from some politicians and journalists. They have said that the ongoing smear campaign against the academic has the potential to spark physical violence.

“This cannot be taken lightly. There is an onus on the PSNI to investigate the matter, and also ensure Mr Harvey’s personal safety.

“These attacks are dangerous and must end.”