Urgent clarity needed on when and how energy support payments will be made - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that people need urgent clarity when and how energy support payments will be made here.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"Back in May the former British Chancellor and now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the £400 energy bill support scheme. Nearly six months later people here still don't know when they will receive this support.

"Due to the DUP's boycott of the Executive, workarounds have had to be found to deliver this support.

"Weeks ago the former DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the payment would be made in one lump sum in November.

"It now appears that may not be the case, with the utility regulator today saying a different approach is being considered by British ministers.

"People need to know when and how both the £400 energy bill support scheme payment and the £100 payment to households relying on oil, will be made.

"It is unacceptable that ordinary workers and families would be punished further for the DUP's failure to show up for work."