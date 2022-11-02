High Court Ruling over Stardust Inquest verdict 'welcome' - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed the High Court Ruling that leaves a verdict of 'Unlawful Killing' available to the jury in the Stardust Inquest.

Senator Boylan said:

"The families of those who lost their lives in the Stardust Fire have waited four decades for answers.

"The decision taken by the High Court today to leave the verdict of 'Unlawful Killing' available to the jury is very welcome.

"There have been a number of legal obstacles since the Attorney General, Seamus Wolfe, granted a fresh inquest into the fire, including access to legal aid and the selection of the jurors.

"Today's High Court Ruling should pave the way for the Inquest to proceed without any further delay."