Mark Ward TD visits Palestine with Shamrock and Olive Tree Boxing Project

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward, has travelled to Palestine with the Shamrock and Olive Tree Boxing Project.

The project sees three Irish boxing clubs - St Paul's ABC Belfast, Saviours Crystal Boxing Club Waterford and Esker ABC Dublin - visit Palestine to box against local boxers and also fundraise for new boxing clubs in Palestine.

Teachta Ward said:

“After months of organisation, a team of Irish boxers, coaches and officials travelled to Palestine on Saturday.

“The team has been training at El Barrio Gym in Ramallah this week with Palestinian national champions and other top level boxers and coaches especially.

“The welcome the team has received has been absolutely life-changing for all of the team, the friendliness of the boxing fraternity and in the wider Palestinian community has been overwhelming.

“During this visit, I have had the opportunity to be part of a group who met and spoke with the Palestinian Ministry of Education to begin the process of twinning Palestinian and Irish schools.

“We have also been hosted by the Irish Consulate in Palestine over the past week and this and other interactions have made this not only a fantastic boxing trip but an extremely educational one also.

“Tomorrow [Thursday], Palestinian and Irish teams will compete against each other for the very first time at the El Barrio Gym with over 150 guests and dignitaries in attendance.

“The bouts will be streamed live on Esker Boxing Club's Facebook Page at approximately 4.20pm Irish time.

“I would also encourage those who are in a position to do so, to support the Olive Tree Boxing Project GoFundMe.”

