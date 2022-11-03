Sinn Féin publish 2022 Ard Fheis clár - Declan Kearney MLA

Speaking in advance of the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis being held in the RDS in Dublin this Saturday, National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has said that Sinn Féin will set out our vision, our ambition and our proposals to deliver the change which the Irish people, north and south, are demanding and which they deserve.

Speaking this afternoon, he said:

“Across the island of Ireland, people are telling us it is a ‘Time for Change’.

“Sinn Féin is here to deliver that change.

“We are planning for the future with the ambition to build a better, stronger and fairer country.

“That means building homes, tackling the rising cost of living, planning for energy security and delivering better health services.

“That means securing a sustainable environment for future generations.

“It means preparing for Irish Unity to allow Ireland to reach its potential as a country and as an economy.

“We may face challenges, but this is a time of hope and opportunity.

“Sinn Féin’s ambition is to make Ireland a good place to live, a good place to do business, with good jobs and fair wages, a good place to work and build successful careers, a good place to raise a family, and a good place to grow old.

“There is no reason that we cannot deliver affordable homes, strong communities and high quality public services.

“This weekend’s Ard Fheis is about setting out Sinn Féin’s vision, our ambition and our proposals to deliver the change which the Irish people, north and south, are demanding and which they deserve.”

A copy of the clár for the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis is available to view here



Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will deliver her Presidential address at 6.30pm on Saturday evening