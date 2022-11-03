Onus on PSNI to ensure Professor Colin Harvey's safety - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly today challenged the Chief Constable on what steps were being taken to protect Professor Colin Harvey and other individuals subject to loyalist threats and abusive commentary on social media.



The party’s policing spokesperson said:



“At today’s Policing Board I challenged the Chief Constable on what on steps were being taken to protect Professor Colin Harvey and other individuals subject to loyalist threats and abusive commentary including on social media.



“Professor Colin Harvey in particular has been subjected to an ongoing smear campaign on social media which United Nations experts have said ‘has the potential to spark physical violence’.



“These threats cannot be taken lightly as they are threats to the individual and on freedom of expression.



“There is an onus on the PSNI to investigate the matter, and also ensure Mr Harvey’s personal safety.



“These attacks are dangerous and must end.”