Louise O’Reilly TD offers solidarity and support to Twitter workers

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has offered her full solidarity and support to workers at Twitter following the news that mass layoffs are to begin today.

She further added that the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, as the Minister responsible, must ensure that fair procedures and all statutory consultation processes are followed by the company in relation to their workers in Dublin.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Twitter is due to begin a process of mass layoffs will come as a serious shock to 500 workers employed at the company’s Dublin office.

“Sources have indicated layoffs will be across the board with cuts in marketing, product, engineering, legal, and trust and safety anticipated. It is speculated that new CEO, Elon Musk, may cut as much as 50% of staff at the company.

“An understanding of the new CEO’s previous dealings with workers means this move has not come as a surprise, but the announcement, and the way workers have been notified of job losses, has caused a significant amount of anger.

“It is up to the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, as the Minister responsible, to ensure that fair procedures and all statutory consultation processes are followed by the company.

“The move by Twitter also reinforces the need to finally deliver collective bargaining rights for workers and trade unions. The need for legislatively-protected collective bargaining has never been greater.

“An ideology of neoliberalism with hugely damaging consequences for workers and families has reigned across Ireland and Europe for too long.

“We have witnessed a race to the bottom in terms and conditions of work, an increase in low paid work and the marginalisation of trade unions and workplace democracy.

“Workers’ rights must be given priority and firm legal protections enacted, otherwise workers will continue to suffer.

“Only by giving workers the tools to bargain for themselves can they have a chance of living decent and happy lives.

“I offer mine and Sinn Féin’s solidarity and support to the workers at Twitter in what is a very worrying time.

“I would also add that it is never too late to join a trade union. Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve this is by joining and being active in a trade union.”