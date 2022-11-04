MacManus commends work of Teach Dara Family Resource Centre in Kildare

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Teach Dara Family Resource Centre in Kildare Town for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after a recent visit to Teach Dara FRC alongside his Sinn Féin colleagues Patricia Ryan TD and Cllr Noel Connolly.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to visit Teach Dara FRC at their premises in Kildare Town with my colleague Patricia Ryan TD and Cllr Noel Connolly recently. We had a very positive engagement with Sarah, the centre’s manager and their staff and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Kildare."



“Teach Dara FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as counselling, family support, a food bank and a number of support groups to name but a few. They have a wide catchment area covering all of Kildare Town and beyond and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis."



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Teach Dara FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Kildare and across the State. ENDS



Pictured at Teach Dara Family Resource Centre in Kildare are (L-R): Patricia Ryan TD, Sarah Shakespeare (Manager), Chris MacManus MEP, Cllr Noel Connolly



