O’Reilly calls for IDA to appear before Enterprise Committee regarding volatility in tech sector

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called for IDA Ireland to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise regarding possible job losses and volatility in the tech sector.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Over the past number of days there has seen significant volatility in the tech sector and numerous reports of mass layoffs with some of the biggest tech companies worldwide.

“As one of the most significant technology sectors in Europe, these reports are a worrying development for tech workers in Ireland.

“Twitter, Stripe, and Meta/Facebook are just some of the companies who have signalled mass layoffs and workforce reductions.

“I have today written to the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment to request that IDA Ireland be called before the committee regarding possible job losses and volatility in the tech sector.

“The treatment of workers at Twitter has been nothing short of abhorrent. Workers at the company in Dublin have been emailed that job losses will be occurring, but they are no clearer as to who, or when, these will take place.

“It also looks increasingly likely that developments around mass redundancies at the company may not be complying with Irish employment law which requires the company to contact the Minister for Employment 30 days before any dismissals take place.

“As I previously said, an understanding of the new Twitter CEO’s previous dealings with workers means the manner of these moves come as no surprise.

“In the case of Stripe, of which the Irish state is a primary investor through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, there must be significant discussions with the Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment regarding the situation at the company.

“The volatility in the tech sector over the past number of days and weeks further reinforces the need for all workers to join, and be active, in their trade union.

"Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve through trade unionism.”