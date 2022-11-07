British government should engage in good faith with EU to reach agreed resolution – Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has called on the British government to ‘demonstrate political will’ and engage in good faith with the EU to reach an agreed resolution on implementation of the Protocol.

Speaking before attending a meeting at Westminster of the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly between Britain and the EU, the Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

“It’s very clear from our discussions with local businesses that they want certainty and stability so they can invest for the future and continue to create good jobs and attract investment.

“Key to that is their ability to maximise the full advantages which the Protocol affords, including unique access to the EU single market which is already creating jobs and helping businesses to expand.

“The British government must now demonstrate it has the political will to reach a genuine agreement on the way forward with the European Union. There is no credible alternative to the Protocol. That is the reality.

“Neither the Assembly or the Executive has any mandate or role in these talks.

“Despite that, the DUP is punishing the public by blocking restoration of our political institutions and compounding people’s suffering during a cost-of-living crisis.

“We need an Executive to support workers and families with rising household bills, and to invest £1 billion in the health service to cut waiting lists so that people are not suffering for years waiting on medical treatment.

“Following on from positive discussions between the new British Prime Minister and the EU Commission President last week, the next step should be to immediately resume urgent political talks between London and Brussels to find a pragmatic way forward, and a durable agreement.”