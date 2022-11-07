Kearney welcomes Šefčovič recommitment to finding resolution

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed Maros Sefocovic’s recommitment to finding agreement with the British government that allows the Protocol to work smoother.

Speaking from London today, the Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

"I welcome comments by EC Vice President Maros Sefocovic today reiterating the European Union’s steadfast commitment to finding an agreement with the British government on the Protocol.

“He also outlined the EU’s continued and unwavering support for the Good Friday Agreement and the need for it be protected as we approach the 25th anniversary.

“The British government must now engage in good faith with the EU in urgent political talks to reach a negotiated settlement which gives certainty to businesses and enables the Protocol to work smoother.

“This new British administration needs to demonstrate that it has the political will to find agreement, and heed the appeal from the EU commission to scrap the damaging Protocol Bill, and focus on reaching a durable agreement.

“Businesses in the north are already creating jobs and attracting investment as a result of the unique access to both the EU single market and British market. These opportunities for the regional and island economies must be built upon.”