Denise Mitchell TD praises Gardaí for successful investigation into North Dublin burglary crime gangs

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North, Denise Mitchell, has praised the hard work and dedication of Gardaí working on Operation Thor, which today sees 13 people before the courts in relation to burglary-related crime in North Dublin.

Teachta Mitchell said:

“I want to praise the efforts of Gardaí working at stations in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth stations.

“The fact that we have 13 people before the courts today is the culmination of the hard work by those Gardaí during the extensive investigations carried out over the course of Operation Thor.

“Crime gangs cannot be allowed to terrorise our communities in Dublin or anywhere else for that matter, so the Gardaí must be commended for the success that they have had on this operation.

“Our communities need to be protected and this is an example of how, when Gardaí are given the necessary resources to do their job, we can see investigations lead to prosecutions.

“But it is only a start. It is crucial that Gardaí are properly and consistently resourced by government to prevent and detect crime.

“We also need investment in measures to tackle the root causes of crime as well as antisocial and violent behaviour.

“Targeted, community-based policing is required in order to respond to the specific needs of local communities across the state.

“We also need an increase in rank-and-file Garda numbers to ensure sustainable visibility throughout local communities, while the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, needs to show urgency in addressing the retention crisis that is hampering the work of An Garda Síochána.”