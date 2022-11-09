‘Nurses should have fair pay and conditions’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said nurses should have fair pay and safe conditions and has told the British Chancellor to step up and support nurses.

Speaking after RCN announced that they will begin strike action, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Nurses shouldn’t have been forced onto the streets to take strike action.

“They should have fair pay and conditions for the amazing work that they do, particularly as the cost of living continues to rise.

“Without fair pay and safe working conditions, it becomes much tougher to retain skilled health and social workers. That needs to be addressed.

“I am writing to the British Chancellor telling him to get on with delivering a fair pay award for our nurses now. They shouldn’t have to wait.”