£400 energy payment needs to paid as soon as possible - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the £400 energy payment promised six months ago to be got out the door as soon as possible to ensure people can afford to heat their homes.

The Sinn Féin economy spokesperson said:

“It is now more than six months since people here were promised they would receive £400 to help them tackle soaring energy costs during the cold winter months.

“The DUP’s blockade of the Executive delayed getting this money out into people’s pockets earlier in the year.

“And despite former DUP economy minister Gordon Lyons promising people they would be getting the payment in November, this is looking increasingly unlikely.

“Yesterday British minister Steve Baker was unable to say when the payments will be made.

“That is simply unacceptable.

“People need this payment now as they struggle to heat their homes and we move deeper into winter.

“The British government need to get this money out the door as soon as possible and ensure that people can afford to put the heat on.”