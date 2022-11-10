British PM must use space to get joint solution with EU - McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking following today’s meeting of the British Irish Council said:

“Today’s attendance at the British Irish Council by the British Prime Minister is welcome, but we need more than a change of mood music. We need clarity and certainty about how the British intend to use the next number of weeks to ensure we will start 2023 with the Assembly and Executive in place.

“There is growing frustration that six months on from the election and in the midst of a cost of living crisis the DUP are continuing to block the institutions from being established. We are ready to form the Executive as are the other parties and the indecision and u-turns from the British government are not helpful in an already challenging situation.

“We need to see an intensification of the talks with the EU and we need an end to unilateral actions including the halting of their Protocol Bill.

“The next number of weeks are critical.

“Next April marks 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the opportunity must not be missed to build on the gains of the past quarter century of peace and the transformation of this entire island.”