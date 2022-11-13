People need promised energy and oil payments now as winter closes in – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said today that workers and families in the north need energy and oil payments promised by the British government to be delivered urgently as we move deeper into winter.

In a letter to the British Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, Conor Murphy said that people in the north still don’t know when they will receive the £400 energy discount or the £100 heating oil payment.

Conor Murphy said:

“It is now more than six months since people in the North were promised a £400 discount on their electricity bill.

“This payment was rolled out to people in Britain last month, yet people here still don’t know when they will receive their discount.

“I told Grant Shapps that this delay is unacceptable and it’s vital the £400 is now paid out in one lump sum rather than instalments.”

The former Finance Minister also said that the two-thirds of people using home heating oil in the north were being treated less favorably than people using gas.

“The British government has also failed to confirm when the £100 payment promised to people who use home heating oil will be delivered.

“Two-thirds of people in the North use oil to heat their homes.

“I made it clear to the British Treasury in my previous role as Finance Minister that the £100 payment should be increased. I provided information that people using oil were being treated less favourably than those using gas.

“The DUP’s blockade of the Executive has made it more difficult to get these schemes out the door.

“However, the British government agreed to take responsibility for these schemes and people urgently need this money now as we move deeper into winter.”