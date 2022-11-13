Nelson condemns assault of two men in Derrymacash

Sinn Féin Councilllor Catherine Nelson has condemned an attack on two men on the Derrymacash Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Catherine Nelson said:

“The two men were punched and kicked in an unprovoked assault just after midnight on the Derrymacash Road.

“The people of Aghacommon and Derrymacash are in shock today.

“This is a quiet village in which everyone knows everyone and where these sort of attacks are almost unheard of.

“I wish the victims a full recovery and send solidarity to them and their families.

“I am calling on anyone who has any information which might help identify the attackers to bring that forward to the PSNI.”