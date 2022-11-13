Mary Lou McDonald to attend Remembrance Sunday Service in Dublin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will this afternoon attend the Remembrance Sunday Service in St Patrick's Cathedral hosted by the Royal British Legion.

Speaking in advance the Sinn Fein Uachtarán said:

“This is a very important occasion in our capital city as we remember all those from every part of our island who lost their lives in World War 1 and 2.

“I attend the Remembrance Sunday Service each year in St Patrick’s Cathedral to remember and pay my respects to all those from every part of our island who lost their lives in World War 1 and 2 and in acknowledgement of the enormous loss felt by so many to this day.

“Our shared history is complex and for far too long this important part of our history was ignored.

“It is important to recognise all that we share in common and to commemorate our shared history in a respectful and inclusive way.”