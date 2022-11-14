Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD extends condolences on passing of Vicky Phelan

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her condolences on the passing of Vicky Phelan.

Teachta McDonald said:

“It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Vicky Phelan.

“Vicky was an inspiration to us all.

“The dignity with which she dealt with her illness, in a very public way, was formidable.

“Vicky should never have had to be a campaigner, but her advocacy on behalf of Irish women will never be forgotten.

“I want to extend my condolences to her family and very wide circle of friends; particularly to her husband Jim and her children Amelia and Darragh.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”