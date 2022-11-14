Menu

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD extends condolences on passing of Vicky Phelan

14 November, 2022 - by Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her condolences on the passing of Vicky Phelan.

Teachta McDonald said: 

“It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Vicky Phelan.

“Vicky was an inspiration to us all.

“The dignity with which she dealt with her illness, in a very public way, was formidable.

“Vicky should never have had to be a campaigner, but her advocacy on behalf of Irish women will never be forgotten. 

“I want to extend my condolences to her family and very wide circle of friends; particularly to her husband Jim and her children Amelia and Darragh.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

