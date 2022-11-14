O’Neill ‘saddened’ at the death of gifted historian Éamon Phoenix

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has expressed her condolences following the death of Irish historian Dr Éamon Phoenix.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of historian Dr Éamon Phoenix today.

“Éamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today's generation.

"His distinctive contribution to building the peace on this island was clear to all, and particularly through his regular columns in local newspapers and appearances on radio and television, and his important involvement with the decade of centenaries

“His valuable writings and insights into our past leave a powerful legacy for future generations.

“My thoughts are with Éamon’s family, friends and colleagues in academia and in the Irish News at this sad and difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”