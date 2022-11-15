Dithering and delay on the £400 energy payment needs to end - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said delays to paying people the £400 energy payment must end now.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“It is now more than six months since people here were promised they would receive £400 to help them tackle soaring energy costs during the cold winter months.

“The DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive has held up this payment, resulting in people waiting longer for support.

“And the British government has again failed to give any clarity on when people will receive this vital support. It’s totally unacceptable.

“The Tories, along with the DUP, are fuelling instability and chaos and leaving people with no support during a cost-of-living crisis.

“The dithering and delay needs to stop now and the money paid to people quickly.

“Workers and families need this payment now as they struggle to heat their homes and we move deeper into the winter.”