There must be no return to austerity – Murphy

Speaking ahead of the Autumn Statement, Conor Murphy has urged the British Chancellor not to impose another wave of austerity measures. The former Finance Minister said:

“A decade of Tory austerity and the Covid pandemic have left public services in crisis.

“With Britain heading into recession a further bout of austerity would be devastating and would only make the cost of living crisis worse.”

Conor Murphy continued:

“There is an alternative to austerity. The Chancellor should increase taxes on super wealthy individuals and corporations, including energy generators which are raking in huge profits.

“He should ensure that nurses are paid a fair wage, invest in skills, increase social security in line with inflation, and finance the transition to net zero.

“This is what will help people and businesses through the inflation crisis and lay the foundation for a stronger economy and high-quality public services.”