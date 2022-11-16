Living Wage should be delivered within lifetime of this government - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said a living wage should be delivered within the lifetime of this government instead of making plans for outside its Dáil term.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“Today’s announcement by the Tánaiste that the government intends to implement a Living Wage by 2026 is welcome.

“But the reality is that workers cannot wait this long - the measure should have been commenced in Budget 2023 and delivered within the lifetime of the government.

“Furthermore, we do not believe that 60 percent of median income is an acceptable benchmark for a Living Wage considering such a rate is the threshold of the at-risk-of-poverty rate.

“In the past number of months, there have been increases in rents, fuel, food, and energy costs, to name but a few, which has meant the cost of living has spiraled out of control for workers.

“Therefore, there was an immediate need to commence the move to a Living Wage in Budget 2023 to tackle low pay and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The government proposals on the Living Wage are far too conservative and they fail workers.

“I am calling on the Tánaiste to amend his plan and deliver a Living Wage that is 66 percent of median income within the lifetime of this government.”