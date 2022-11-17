Ordinary workers and families will pay the price for Tory budget - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said today’s Tory Budget will further plunge society into an ‘unnecessary recession’ and make ordinary workers and families will pay more.

Conor Murphy said:

“Over a decade of Tory austerity budgets and cuts have decimated our public services, leaving them ill-prepared for the pandemic and the energy crisis, and left workers and families struggling to pay for essentials such as food and fuel.

“Liz Truss’ shambolic budget, cheered on by the DUP pushed up mortgage payments and put interest rates and inflation through the roof.

“What was needed today was a credible plan to rebuild public services and grow the economy through investment in health, skills, and the transition to net-zero.

“Instead the Tory Budget announced today will push us deeper into an unnecessary recession and result in workers and families paying even more as they struggle with the soaring costs of living and wages fall further behind and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast a 2% recession and a 7% fall in living standards.

“It is also totally unacceptable that we still have no clarity on when people will receive the £400 energy payment or the now £200 oil payment that they were promised and are entitled to.

“Let’s be clear, people would already have that money if the DUP hadn’t blocked an Executive being formed and left us at the mercy of a Budget brought forward by Tory millionaires.

“Sinn Féin will not give up on our efforts to form an Executive so that local ministers can work together to support people and businesses during this cost-of-living crisis and tackle the crisis in the health service.

“Given the huge pressures being faced in our hospitals just this week it’s imperative that we have an Executive to put an extra £1 billion into our health service to tackle waiting lists, recruit more doctors and nurses and invest in cancer and mental health services.

“Our health and social care workers deserve fair pay and conditions.”