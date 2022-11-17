Temporary removal of emergency surgical services from South West Acute Hospital 'deeply disappointing' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said that today’s announcement of the temporary removal of emergency surgical services from the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen is deeply disappointing and she has challenged the Western Health and Social Care Trusts (WHSCT) to set out clearly their plan for the restoration of emergency surgical services at SWAH.

Speaking after meeting the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Michelle Gildernew said:

“The Western Trust has today said that from 18 December, South West Acute Hospital will be without emergency surgical services.

“This is as a result of the failure to recruit and retain the necessary surgeons.

“While the Western Trust are giving assurances that the loss of emergency surgical services are temporary, they must urgently put forward and publish a plan that will see the required emergency general surgeons recruited to SWAH.

"Vague assurances will not do.

"The people of Fermanagh (and South Tyrone) need clarity from the Trust on the steps they have taken to date, but most importantly, the actions they will now take, to ensure emergency surgical services at SWAH are urgently restored.

"Patients, staff and our community deserve openness and transparency from the Western Trust.

“Sinn Féin were to the fore in the campaign for a hospital in Enniskillen to meet the health needs of the community and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure SWAH continues to meet those health needs today and into the future."