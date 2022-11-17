Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, Thomas Gould TD and David Cullinane TD urge action from Health Minister on CUMH organ retention scandal

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson David Cullinane and Cork TDs Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and Thomas Gould have written to the Health Minister urging him to commit to providing a draft report to families affected by revelations about the retention and disposal of organs at CUMH.

The deputies expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families as they seek answers about the scandal.

They urged the Minister to ensure that affected families receive the report without any further delay and that families are not subjected to any further distress.