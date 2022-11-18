Government must bring pressure to bear on toll road operators and TII to scrap price hikes - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, has called on the government to bring all pressure to bear to prevent toll road charges across the State increasing to their maximum permitted level.

The Meath East TD said:

“This is a massive blow to workers and families, coming at a time of record fuel prices. These toll road price increases are going to really hurt commuters.

“Tolls disproportionately impact those living in rural areas, who are forced to use a private car as the public transport options don’t exist.

“These lucrative contracts for toll roads have been a loser for the State year-on-year. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the taxpayer had to step in and pay toll operators millions.

“Now, due to these gold-plated Fianna Fáil era contracts, motorists will be forced to fork out even more.

“It’s not lost on people that their wages don’t go up in line with inflation, but the government has ensured the profits of toll operators do. These firms aren’t struggling to get by, and these increases are all about protecting private profit.

“The government needs to intervene here and bring all pressure to bear on operators and Transport Infrastructure Ireland in particular.

“These increases should not go ahead. It is the government's job to make sure that they don’t.”