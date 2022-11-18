People urgently need to know when energy payments will be paid – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British Government must urgently spell out when people here will get the £400 energy support and £200 heating oil payments.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The British government have provided no answers for families waiting on the £400 energy support payment and the now £200 oil payment.

"It is over six months since this support was announced and despite the DUP claiming the payments would be made in November, there is still no sign of it.

"And let us be clear, if we had an Executive this payment could already be in people's pockets - the DUP blockade of the institutions is punishing workers and families.

"People are struggling right now with their energy bills and they deserve to know when they will receive the payment they are entitled to.

"The increase announced for families waiting on the oil payment will also be of no comfort as again there are still no details as to how it will be paid.

"The British government must urgently provide clarity on when these energy support payments will be made to give families certainty as winter deepens."