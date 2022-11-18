McHugh slams Strabane bomb attack

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has slammed those responsible for a bomb attack in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“The bomb attack on police officers in Strabane is wrong and I unreservedly condemn it.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but this reckless and futile attack could have had ended in a devastating tragedy.

“There is no place for this type of activity in our society and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“What this has resulted in was huge disruption for local people this morning, preventing many from leaving their homes to go to work or school.

“I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”