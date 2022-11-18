We must keep building the peace and moving forward together – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has condemned a ‘reprehensible and reckless’ bomb attack on police officers in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

And she said that those who want to drag society backwards will not succeed.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The bomb attack in Strabane was reckless and reprehensible, and I strongly condemn it.

“This was a disgraceful attempt to kill or injure police officers in a residential area and it could have also had a devastating impact on the wider community.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and am relieved that fortunately no one has been seriously injured or killed in the attack.

“My thoughts are with the two officers, and everyone caught up in this incident, including over one thousand residents whose lives were disrupted this morning and many others prevented from getting to work or school.

“It’s clear those responsible for this attack have absolutely no regard for the local community or the people who live in it.

“There is no place for those whose primary focus is on dragging society backwards. They will not succeed and must not be allowed to fill the political vacuum.

“We must all unite against these reckless actions, and we must keep building the peace and moving forward together to build a new and better future for all.

“I would urge everyone to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation.”