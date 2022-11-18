Lockout of Twitter workers unacceptable - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O'Reilly TD, has said that Twitter’s lockout of its Dublin staff is unacceptable and in breach of employment law.

Teachta O'Reilly said:

“For weeks now, staff at Twitter’s Dublin office have been in fear for their jobs.

“Many heard news of job losses through the media or via email, while others were given only a few days' notice to completely return to full on-site working patterns.

“The conduct of the company and its new CEO has been unacceptable and nothing short of shambolic.

“Developments today have taken an even more sinister turn as workers have found themselves locked out.

“This lockout of workers, however temporary, has occurred without consultation with workers and their representatives and is in breach of Irish employment law.

“Earlier this month, the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said that he expected Twitter to comply with its legal obligations under Irish employment law.

“It is of the utmost importance that the Tánaiste intervene in this matter and seek a meeting with Twitter about their abhorrent treatment of their workers here in Dublin.”