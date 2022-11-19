Kelly calls on armed loyalist gangs to disband

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said reports of guns and pipe bombs having been found in East Belfast are deeply concerning and called on armed loyalist gangs to disband.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“Reports that police have found guns and pipe bombs belonging to the UVF today, is deeply concerning.

"I welcome the fact that these weapons have been taken off the streets. The continued stance of these armed loyalist gangs pose a direct threat to our democracy. This latest seizure should be seen in the context of other recent weapons finds, as well as threats to Irish government ministers.

“It is now almost 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. There is no place in our society for armed groups that are actively involved in drug dealing, extortion, racketeering, threats and murder.

“They should disband now and leave the whole community in peace.

“There is an onus on all political leaders to call out this outrageous activity and call for an immediate end to the existence of these groups.”