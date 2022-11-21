Housing budget underspend ‘scandalous’ - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has described the substantial underspend of the government’s housing budget as ‘scandalous’.

Yesterday, the Sunday Independent revealed that a government memo has confirmed an underspend of almost €500 million so far this year.

Tomorrow, Sinn Féin will bring a private members’ motion to the Dáil called for a housing emergency to be declared.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“It has been revealed that the government has underspent its housing budget for this year so far by half a billion euro. This is deeply concerning and frankly scandalous considering the need for major investment in housing.

“It has been clear for some time now that the government has proven to be totally unable or unwilling to tackle the housing crisis. The government’s targets are woefully inadequate and yet the government is still struggling to even meet those. The Minister for Housing doesn’t even believe there is a housing emergency.

“Across the State rent costs, house prices and homelessness figures are all at record highs. The housing crisis has only worsened during this government’s two years in office. Every day, workers and families are paying the price for this government’s failings.

“The government must get its act together and finally deliver the number of social and affordable homes required to end the housing crisis. A housing emergency must be declared and the Dáil will have the opportunity to this tomorrow.

“Ministers Donohoe and O’Brien must come forward and explain why the housing budget appears to have been so badly mishandled. They must commit to building the number of homes required, to deliver genuinely affordable homes for ordinary workers and families.”