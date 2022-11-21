Collapse of services is not transformation – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said presenting the recent collapse of emergency surgery in South West Acute Hospital as transformation undermines genuine health transformation.

The party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“What has happened to emergency surgery in South West Acute Hospital is a collapse of service, it is not transformation.

“Transformation is change that is planned and delivered in partnership with those who rely on these services and health workers.

“There was no engagement from the Western Trust with the community or staff on removing these services.

“The Trust have said publicly and privately that the withdrawal of emergency surgery from SWAH is temporary, and we need to see their plans for recruiting the required surgeons to SWAH set out publicly.

“Presenting the temporary withdrawal as transformation undermines the important work of transforming the health service.

“It is also unfair to those in the community who, in the absence of information from the Trust, are genuinely concerned for the future of SWAH.

“Health and social care is currently under huge pressure with the BMA, RCN and RCGP amongst other leading health bodies calling for the Executive to be formed.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive now to work together with others to invest in the health service.

“I would urge the DUP to end its boycott now, get back to work and make health a priority. Our health service needs help now.”