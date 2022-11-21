Martin Kenny TD condemns ‘vicious’ Garda attack

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has expressed his solidarity with members of An Garda Siochana, after a vicious attack on two Gardai in Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:

“This was a despicable attack on members of An Garda Siochána who bravely put themselves on the frontline day in and day out to protect and serve communities. No one, especially frontline first-responders, should be treated in this manner while going about their work bravely protecting communities.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this disgraceful attack to come forward and assist Gardaí in their ongoing investigation. I would also urge people not to share the footage online.

“It is my understanding that both Gardaí who were injured will have ongoing treatment due to the nature of their injuries. My thoughts are with them, their friends, and their colleagues at this time.

“This was a routine call which turned violent. Due to the violent nature of the attack, the armed response were required to attend. The brutal and vicious nature of this attack is deeply concerning. This escalation of violence, and the particularly sinister nature of recording and uploading these Garda attacks is particularly worrying.

“The people of Ballyfermot are decent, hardworking people. Incidents of this kind do not, in any way, represent them. Attacks on Gardai and other frontline service workers cannot be tolerated.”