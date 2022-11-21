Discovery of 27 brothels by police ‘truly shocking’ - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said the discovery of 27 brothels by police is ‘truly shocking'’ and said it’s a relief that the victims have now been brought to safety.

The party’s Justice Spokesperson said:

“News that police have discovered 27 brothels across the north is truly shocking and I am relieved that the women, girls and transgender individuals have been brought to safety.

“I commend the policing operation which is the largest to date against criminal gangs engaged in trafficking and exploitation.

“The victims must be protected from the dangers of trafficking and the crime gangs responsible for exploiting them brought to justice.

“Today’s development highlights the significance of continuing to implement new laws that passed through the Assembly last year to ensure services are in place to support people impacted by trafficking.

“I would encourage anyone who has suspicions or has spotted signs of trafficking in their communities to report it to police immediately.”