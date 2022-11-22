O’Neill welcomes plans for new Belfast flights to US, Canada & Europe

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed plans to launch new flights to the USA, Canada and Europe from Belfast International Airport.

And she said the delivery of these flights has the potential to create new jobs and opportunities.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcome that Fly Atlantic has launched future plans for new direct flights from Belfast International Airport to the USA, Canada and Europe in the future.

“This has the potential to create jobs and will be a boost to the local economy once it comes to fruition.

“I was delighted to recently visit the Belfast International Airport to listen to their plans to regenerate the airport and attract new routes to ensure better services for people.

“An exciting future lies ahead for the airport and we must work together to unlock and seize the opportunities to build a stronger economy.”