Taoiseach again refuses to ban rip-off rent hikes - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has stated that “the Taoiseach’s refusal to ban rent increases shows a government in deep and dangerous denial about the housing crisis and their policy failures”.

Teachta McDonald was speaking after she challenged Micheál Martin in the Dáil as the latest Daft.ie report revealed the biggest rent hike since records began.

She said:

“After 2½ years in office, this government has utterly failed to get to grips with crisis rents. Tenants are being forced to pay extortionate sums of money to put a roof over their heads and the hikes just keep on coming.

“The truth is that the government could have prevented this latest rip-off by banning rent increases for three years. This is something I have put to the Taoiseach on countless occasions, including today. Each time, and even in the face of record rent hikes and a soaring cost of living, he refuses to do it.

“The Taoiseach could step in today to prevent these outrageous rent increases but he chooses instead to sit on his hands and for his inaction the renters of Ireland continue to pay dearly.”