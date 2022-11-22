Taoiseach must intervene to stop toll charge hikes - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy TD, today asked the Taoiseach to give a commitment that the proposed increase in road toll charges will not go ahead.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Carthy said that the government should support workers and businesses during the cost-of-living crisis, rather than hiking the costs of getting to work.

Teachta Carthy said:

“It is incredible that the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, was aware of the proposed increase in toll charges and yet failed to immediately stop them.

“He said yesterday morning that he was reluctant to tackle toll rises if it comes at the cost of other priorities.

“The priority right now should be to support workers and businesses facing a cost-of-living crisis; and the government certainly should not be worsening that crisis by hiking the cost of driving to work.

“Last night Minister Ryan said he is examining the matter. We have heard that before.

“Taoiseach, will you give a commitment, today, that the proposed toll charge increases will not go ahead?”

Speaking afterwards, Deputy Carthy said that he was “disappointed that such a commitment was not forthcoming from Micheál Martin” and added that “Sinn Féin will use every opportunity to prevent the toll hikes from proceeding”.