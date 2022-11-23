Kearney welcomes new airline plans for investment in Belfast International Airport

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed plans by Fly Atlantic to launch new flights to the USA, Canada and Europe from Belfast International Airport.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I am delighted that Belfast International Airport has been selected by Fly Atlantic for plans to deliver new direct flights to the US and Canada as well as a range of new destinations in Britain and Europe.

“The opening of these new key air routes will develop the airport as a major aviation hub and will be pivotal to securing its future global offering.

“Once up and running, these new flights have the potential to create new jobs and opportunities in tourism and associated sectors.

“There’s no doubt that the local economy in South Antrim will benefit directly once these flights comes to fruition.

“I look forward to continuing my engagement with the management and staff at Belfast International Airport, alongside Fly Atlantic as these latest plans develop in the time ahead.”

