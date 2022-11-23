British government should bin its cruel and callous Legacy Bill – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British government to bin its ‘cruel, callous and offensive’ Legacy Bill and attempts to block families' access to truth and justice.

The north Belfast MP also welcomed comments from church leaders who said that the Bill will not achieve any of its objectives and will prevent relatives of victims from getting investigations.

Speaking from London after protests against the Legacy Bill held in Belfast, Derry and the British capital today, John Finucane said:

“The British government’s Legacy Bill will essentially pull down the shutters on hundreds of victims and families who are campaigning for truth and justice.

“Seeking to prevent families from exercising their right to seek truth and justice for their loved ones is cruel, callous and offensive.

“There has been widespread opposition to this legislation, not only from victims and families, but also political parties, human rights experts and senior political figures in Europe and the US.

“Only today church leaders in the north have also said that the Bill will not achieve any of its objectives and will prevent relatives of victims from getting investigations which are human rights compliant.

“It’s simply not good enough that the British government wants to cover up its role in the conflict and let its own state forces, who killed Irish citizens, off the hook.

“I joined campaigners in London today, to make it clear this flawed legislation once again must be scrapped and the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House implemented in a human rights complaint manner.”