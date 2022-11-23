Gas and electricity companies have responsibility to help people struggling in cost of living crisis - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said gas and electricity companies have a responsibility to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Describing the new 'energy charter' signed up to by electricity and gas suppliers here as a positive initiative, the party's economy spokesperson said:

"Many workers and families are struggling in the cost of living crisis this winter and soaring energy bills have put huge pressure on people.

"Companies clearly have a role in supporting people through this crisis and have a responsibility not to make things worse by being inflexible or punitive.

"The new 'energy charter' announced today is a positive initiative and will hopefully provide relief to some of those struggling.

"While it is a voluntary charter, all suppliers have signed up to it and the hardship fund, measures to support those on care registers and a single point of information are practical things that can help.

"Anyone who is struggling should make contact with their supplier as early as possible and contact the Consumer's Council if they need help.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work with the Utility Regulator, Consumer's Council and local suppliers to ensure people are getting the help they need and companies are playing their part in supporting them."