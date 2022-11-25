Dillon commends ‘steadfastness and resilience’ of McAnespie family

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has commended the ‘steadfastness and resilience’ of the family of Aidan McAnespie in their search for truth and justice following his killing by a British soldier.

Speaking after the former British soldier was found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in the High Court today, the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“I want to pay tribute to Aidan McAnespie’s family whose long and painful campaign for truth and justice has been a source of inspiration for so many.

“Despite years of delays, lies and cover-up by the British state, they have shown remarkable courage, determination, and dignity over the past 34 years.

“Today belongs to the McAnespie family.

“They never gave up in the search for justice for Aidan, who after years of being harassed by the British Army and RUC, was shot dead by a British soldier in Aughnacloy on his way to the local Gaelic ground.

“Rulings like today’s one is exactly why the British Government wants to hide the role of its state forces who killed Irish citizens by forcing through an amnesty.

“The British government’s cruel, offensive and callous Legacy Bill should be scrapped and mechanisms to give truth and justice to families agreed at Stormont House in 2014 should be implemented.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the McAnespie family and offer our ongoing solidarity.”