Executive needed to invest in health services - Gildernew

Sinn Féin spokesperson for health Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is needed to begin to tackle the growing pressures in the health and social care system and to invest in health services.

Speaking in response to comments made by the Health Permanent Secretary Peter May today, Colm Gildernew said;

"It is clear we need sustained investment in our health and social care services to ensure we can meet the health needs of the community.

"Over a decade of Tory austerity has undermined and underfunded our public services and made us less able to deal with crises and collapse of services.

"That is why as Minister for Finance Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy proposed a three-year budget to prioritise health and invest an additional £1 billion in the health service.

"We need an Executive in place to begin to tackle the growing pressures in the health system and ensure people can access care when they need it.

"The DUP need to end their boycott and get back to work around the Executive table with the other parties.”