‘DUP talking out of both sides of their mouth on Protocol’ - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has accused the DUP of speaking out of both sides of its mouth over its position on the Protocol and said their cruel boycott of the Executive has punished workers and families.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The DUP have blocked an Executive being formed now for six months and told people that the Protocol needed to be scrapped in its entirety.

“Now, DUP MLA Edwin Poots, a so-called fierce critic of the Protocol, is lobbying to amend the Tory Protocol Bill to protect parts of the Protocol because of its benefits for farmers.

"This is the same DUP that originally welcomed the Protocol as a gateway of opportunity and then got spooked by opinion polls into railing against it. Edwin Poots himself was Minister in the department implementing border control checks for over a year before trying to halt them.

“The DUP are talking from both sides of their mouth on the Protocol.

“What we need is a negotiated settlement between the EU and British government on the Protocol to ensure people are protected from the worst impacts of Brexit to ensure businesses can continue to grasp the opportunities to create jobs and investment.

“It is unforgivable that the DUP have held up a support payment for people who are struggling to pay their bills and blocked investment in our health service. They should end the boycott and get back to work now.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with all parties and support people who are struggling, tackle waiting lists and invest in health and social care.”