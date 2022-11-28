Executive needed to support women struggling with mental health conditions post pregnancy - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said an Executive is needed to secure funding for a specialised mother and baby unit to help women struggling with mental health conditions post pregnancy.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is very clear that women need a specialised unit to support mothers and their babies.

“Some new mothers need additional care and help with their mental health after pregnancy.

“With roughly 70 women annually hospitalised due to post-partum psychosis, a dedicated in-patient facility to cater for mothers and their children is needed.

“We need to see the establishment of a properly staffed unit that provides support to people in what can often be a very challenging time.

"New mothers suffering with debilitating mental health conditions deserve support and it is time this service was made available.

"This is just one of the many critical issues facing our health and social care system.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive to deliver a three-year Budget for health and invest an extra £1 billion in health and social care.

“It is long past time for the DUP to work with the rest of us to deliver for the people of the North.”