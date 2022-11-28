Murphy challenges British government on energy support payment timeline

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has told the British government that people in the north should receive the full energy discount as promised.

The former finance minister has also written to Grant Shapps and Chris Heaton-Harris for immediate clarity on when households will receive the energy support payments.

Conor Murphy said:

“I have written to the British Energy Minister and Secretary of State making it clear that people in the north should receive the full energy discount as promised.

“Reports that the Department for Businesses & Energy has suggested giving households here a lower discount are unacceptable and would be punitive.

“While energy costs are lower in the north, wages are also lower and more people in the north are facing fuel poverty this winter and this after a decade of cruel Tory policy.

“I have also asked for clarity and a timeline about when the £400 energy and £200 oil payments will be paid to workers and families who are struggling to keep the lights on.

“This payment has been held up long enough because of the DUP’s cruel boycott of the Executive. People should receive it with no more delays.”