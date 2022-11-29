Dillon welcomes campaign to raise awareness of the signs of all types of domestic abuse

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the Tis’ the Season Christmas campaign by the PSNI raising awareness of domestic abuse and encouraging potential victims to report to Police.

Linda Dillon said:

“I welcome the launch of the Tis’ the Season Christmas campaign by the PSNI to tackle violence against women and girls so that action can be taken and the right support put in place.

“Domestic abuse is a scourge on our society, with police officers receiving a call every 16 minutes related to a domestic incident during the December and January holiday periods last year, with 65 crimes reported on Christmas Day and 161 incidents and 100 crimes of domestic abuse on New Year’s Day.

"I would urge anyone that is suffering abuse or feeling unsafe at home to please reach out to the many confidential support services.

“Women and girls should never feel unsafe at home, in the workplace or anywhere. As a society, we must work together to demand and deliver change.

“In the last Assembly, parties worked together to deliver progressive legislation giving the police more powers to protect women and girls.

“These new laws have already been effective in holding those responsible for horrible crimes to account and ensuring women and girls have access to justice.

“That is the benefit of having local laws that can make a difference and ensure women and girls, and victims of gender-based violence are protected in law.

“We need the Executive up and running now, so that parties can work together, to implement these strategies on tackling violence against women and girls. That must be a priority.”