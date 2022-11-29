Further information required on social housing income threshold change - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has said that further information is required on the social housing income threshold change announced by Minister Darragh O’Brien today.

The Dublin Mid West TD called on Minister O’Brien to publish the report on which today's announced changes are based.

Teachta O’Broin said:

“The decision by government to increase the income threshold for social housing eligibility is welcome. This is particularly the case in counties currently in Bands 1 and 2. The effect of these changes is that the threshold increases to a household income of €40,000 in the major cities and Dublin commuter belt, and to €35,000 in most other counties.

“We need to see why the government decided to retain Band 3, where the threshold is being raised from €25,000 to €30,000, and the implications of that given the very dramatic increase in new rents in many of these counties.

“We also need to see whether the government considered the income disregards and the possible treatment of income such as the Family Income Supplement or the income of adult children who are unable to leave the family home due to the housing crisis and the implications of possible changes to those.

“Given that we have been waiting for government to revise the income limits for over a decade, it is crucial that the Minister publishes all documentation produced by the Department and Housing Agency underpinning today's announcement so that we can fully understand the rationale for the changes being made.

“It would also be helpful if Minister O’Brien would come to the Housing Committee to discuss his changes and the research underpinning them.”